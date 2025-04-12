Guyana, UK sign MoU to enhance defence cooperation

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday received a courtesy visit from the Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom (UK), the Right Honourable Lord Vernon Coaker, at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

Lord Coaker was accompanied by the UK’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, the Office of the President said, highlighting that discussions focused on expanding bilateral relations.

The Head of State noted that the United Kingdom has been a stable and strong partner for Guyana, and emphasised that the two countries share the same values, principles and support for democracy and the Rule of Law.

He underscored that Lord Coaker is visiting at a very important time for Guyana, and the Region by extension.

After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to enhance cooperation in the field of defence.

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd; Chief of Defence Staff of the GDF Brigadier Omar Khan; and National Security Adviser Captain Gerry Gouveia were also part of the meeting.