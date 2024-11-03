Joint Services anti-crime patrol to start in Region Two

—as ‘Top Cop’ meets with residents over security concerns

AS part of efforts to combat an increase in petty crimes in Onderneeming Sandpit on the Essequibo Coast, the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken has ordered the immediate commencement of a joint services anti-crime patrol.

The Top Cop made the announcement on Saturday during a meeting with residents who raised issues affecting them in the community. He said several roadblocks will be held at strategic areas on the Essequibo Coast.

The Top Cop was accompanied by Regional Division No. 2 Commander, Superintendent Ravindra Stanley, Deputy Commander Duncan, members of the Regional Council, CPG, and Toshaos, along with other junior officers, Inspectors, and other ranks.

Commissioner Hicken assured residents that the police force was actively working on initiatives to increase patrols and enhance visibility in the area. Plans were also shared about community policing programmes that aim to involve residents in crime prevention efforts.

During this interaction, the residents highlighted some of the issues plaguing their community, most of which were addressed instantaneously with the Top Cop making ‘on the spot’ decisions and providing possible solutions based on the specific needs of the community.

The Top Cop called on residents to support and cooperate with the Guyana Police Force (GPF). To further shed light on the strengthening of police-community relations, Hicken made reference to youth groups being formed within the various communities of the region.

He also urged those who may have information on criminal activities to communicate with the police and assured them that confidentiality will be maintained.

Residents were invited to provide feedback on their experiences with the Guyana Police Force which the Commissioner acknowledged as vital for improving service delivery.

Plans for follow-up visits and regular community meetings were discussed, aiming to keep the dialogue open and ensure that the police remain attuned to the needs of the community.