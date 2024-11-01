Vice-president’s T20 softball tournament draw set for today

WITH just a few days remaining before the commencement of the second edition of the Vice-president’s T20 Softball tournament, organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL), in collaboration with Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, the organisers have assured that all systems are in place for the mega three-day softball extravaganza, set for November 8-10.

Several teams, mainly local, will be vying for supremacy when the action bowls off with prize monies topping over three million dollars. The women will start their quest for supremacy on Thursday, while the men go into action on Friday, commencing at 09:00 hours.

The draw for both the women and men categories will take place today at the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, starting with the former at 16:00 hours and the men from 17:30 hours.

This year marks the introduction of the women’s category, a decision influenced by Vice-president, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Last year’s inaugural tournament saw Regal teams making a clean sweep of all the categories – Open All Stars, Masters Over-40 and Legends Over-50.

Winners in all three men’s categories are guaranteed a first prize of $500, 000 while the runners-up will take home $200,000. The winners of the women’s division will cart off $300,000 and the runners-up $100,000.

The Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in all three men’s categories will “ride away” with motorcycles while the MVP in the women’s division will be awarded an electric motorcycle, all compliments of Regal Stationery & Computer Centre.

All the trophies, including the winners and runners-up are being sponsored by Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall while the entity’s branded balls will also be used in the men’s categories. The women will be using the Supreme balls.