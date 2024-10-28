Guyana leading in implementing UN’s Global Pact for the Future

SINCE the adoption of the United Nations’ (UN) Pact for the Future and its annexes, Guyana has made considerable headway in honouring the goals of this transformative pact.

This pact along with the Declaration on Future Generations and the Global Digital Pact, aims to create a sustainable world characterised by international peace and security and empowered youth leading future generations.

Following the adoption of the pact in September, Guyana has made notable strides in empowering youth and promoting sustainable development and technological advancements.

UN Resident Coordinator in Guyana, Jean Kamau praised these efforts, saying, “I am hugely inspired as an UN official to see Guyana leading in many of the commitments that were made in the Pact for the Future.”

She was speaking at an event marking the founding of the United Nations last Thursday.

A recent achievement in the youth empowerment aspect is Guyana’s role as a co-facilitator for the establishment of the UN’s youth office, which amplifies young voices in decision-making.

Youth empowerment has always been a priority in Guyana, as the government has implemented several initiatives targeted at training and caring for youths throughout the years.

This year, approximately 40 young Guyanese from various administrative regions were trained to educate others on robotics under the train the trainers programme.

Additionally, mentorship programmes for young boys and girls have been widely established and will continue to expand during the year.

Kamau also noted that Guyana is leading at the regional and global spheres on climate change.

Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) exemplifies how economic growth and environmental perseveration can coexist.

The strategy outlines a policy-based approach to promoting responsible fossil fuel use and reducing dependence on environmentally harmful extractive industries like mining and logging.

This in combination with Guyana’s consistent participation in regional and global discussions on climate change underscores the government’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and protecting global biodiversity.

As the year progresses, the government continues to ensure that Guyana is placed at the forefront of positive change and impactful development. (DPI)