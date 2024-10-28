News Archives
Two wanted men captured at Kairuni Backdam
-illegal gun, ‘ammo’, narcotics found

ON Saturday at about 16:00 hours, a party of policemen acting on information received went to Kairuni Backdam on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway where two men who are wanted by the Guyana Police Force were found.

Police in a statement identified the men as 26-year-old Ghanie Jamie, a Guyanese of mixed ancestry of South Sophia, Georgetown, who is wanted for alleged murder and 27-year-old Hansi Jones, a Guyanese of Sophia, Georgetown who is wanted for three counts of child rape.

“Upon seeing the police, the men tried to escape by running but were pursued by the police and Hansi Jones fell to the ground and was captured in the process while Ghanie Jamie was apprehended about twenty-five metres away.

Ghanie Jamie

“A search was conducted on Hansi Jones and one suspected 9MM pistol with the serial number filed off along with three suspected live rounds of 9MM ammunition and one 9MM spent shell were found along with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa. He was asked if he is the owner of a firearm licence to which he replied in the negative. Police took possession of the items and told him of the offence committed and placed him under arrest,” the police statement said.

He along with Ghanie were subsequently escorted to the Mackenzie Police Station, along with the firearm, ammunition, spent shell, and the suspected cannabis.

There, the firearm, ammunition, and spent shell were marked, sealed and lodged.
The suspected cannabis was weighed in Jones’ presence and amounted to 179 grams. It was placed in an evidence bag, marked, sealed, and lodged.

Investigations are underway.

