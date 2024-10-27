Essequibo lights up!

Dr. VINDHYA PERSAUD, President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, praised the creativity and innovation displayed in the Diwali Motorcade, held in Region Two. She commended the beautifully designed floats, which embodied the spirit and artistic creativity of the participants.



This year, the Essequibo Coast Dharmic Nawjawan secured first place in the large category, followed by Queenstown Gyaan Sagar Mandir in second, and New Road Mandir in third. In the small category, Spring Garden Mandir took first place, with Airy Hall Mandir second, Affiance Mandir third, Hibernia Mandir fourth, Better Success Mandir fifth, and Siriki Mandir Pomeroon finishing sixth.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at Anna Regina Car Park on Friday evening, Dr. Persaud expressed her admiration for the dedication and effort put into each float.

“Essequibo never fails to delight, amaze, and bring people together across the region as we celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, which unites people in a spiritual way.” She also commended the youth dressed as gods and goddesses, noting how their presence and the vibrant floats captured the essence of Diwali.

As the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha marks its 50th anniversary, Dr. Persaud highlighted the importance of preserving and celebrating Diwali traditions in Guyana. She urged Essequibians to choose positivity and reminded everyone of Diwali’s five-day significance, underscoring the festival’s message of safety, protection and opportunity for women.



Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, noted that the event not only united the community but also offered youth an opportunity to actively participate.

Mahindra Sharma, who led the creation of Spring Garden Mandir’s float, shared that his team spent three weeks working tirelessly to showcase the various forms of Lakshmi.

Arvin Singh from the Dharmic Nawjawan expressed pride in his team’s hard work, which earned them the top award, highlighting the float’s depiction of mother Lakshmi in different forms.