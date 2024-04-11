–President Ali says, urges reflection, unity in Eid-ul-Fitr address

JOINING scores of Muslims on Wednesday morning for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali urged those gathered to reflect on the teachings of Islam to continue the spread of love and unity.

“During Ramadan, we would have learned the importance of Taqwa, we would have learned the importance of God conscience. As we exit Ramadan, it is important for us, at this point, to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan, to reflect our sacrifices. And one of the important things about Ramadan is that it taught us that we have the ability to do what is good,” the Head of State said during his address on the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) lawns on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the “festival of breaking the fast”. It takes place the day after the new Moon is seen at the end of the month of Ramadan, and marks the start of Shawwal.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts for 29 to 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Along with Eid al-Adha, it is one of the two main festivals in Islam.

Referencing the principles of Islam, the Head of State further emphasised the importance of shared responsibility, reflection and unity to make positive changes in society.

“These are the principles of Islam; Islam is a way of life.

It is a demonstration of how life can be simpler, how life can be less complex, how life can be more unified, how life can add to the value of being here on earth,” he said, adding: “There are challenges in our society, there are challenges in different areas of governance, but those challenges are not there for us to mope about, but for us to confront and overcome so that we can build a stronger society; a society in which we can deliver better to the people of this country.”



Many Muslims attend prayers at their mosque on the morning of Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, Guyana, for the first time, had a National Ramadan Village.

The massive event was organised by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT), the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana, and the Government of Guyana.

The month long village garnered massive crowds from the Muslim and non-Muslim communities.

Last week, at the Ramadan Village, over $72.5 million was raised through donations from persons across the country to support the People of Palestine, during the Qiyaam Lailatul Qadr– A night of Prayer for Global Peace.