Guyana advances plans to secure offshore patrol vessel for €39.5M

–as GDF signs Letter of Intent with France’s OCEA S.A.

AS the government continues to boost its national defence and security capabilities, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, on Wednesday, oversaw the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and OCEA S.A. for the procurement of an offshore patrol vessel at a cost of €39.5 million.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance, the significant signing was also witnessed by Ambassador of France to Suriname and Guyana, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste; Chief of Defence Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Omar Khan and other officials of the Ministry of Finance and the GDF.

Signing on behalf of the GDF was Captain (Coast Guard) Vernon Burnett, Colonel Administration and Quartering of the GDF, and Director of the Americas for OCEA S.A., Mr. Yorgo Hernandez. The signing took place at the Ministry of Finance.

During the simple ceremony, Dr. Singh re-emphasised that the government’s decision-making is being spearheaded by the vision of President Irfaan Ali, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who from the first days of his presidency said his government will do all within its power to ensure that the armed forces are adequately equipped to discharge their extremely important functions, including that of safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.

Minister Singh also pointed out that this vessel represents the latest instalment in the realisation of President Ali’s vision and commitment to ensure that the GDF is well equipped and capable of discharging its very important functions.

“The instructions that he has issued in pursuit of that vision has seen a previously unprecedented ramping up of, and equipping of the GDF, not only as is manifested by this acquisition but several other acquisitions and investments that were made in all of the GDF’s capabilities,” he added, as he reminded about the most recent agreement which saw the acquisition of two aircraft for the GDF.

Minister Singh further referenced the deepening and strengthening of Guyana’s relationship with France, evidenced most recently by the visit of Minister Stéphane Séjourné, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and by the announcement by France of the intention to establish an embassy in Guyana in 2025.

French Ambassador to Guyana and Suriname, Bouillane, while expressing his satisfaction at the development between the two countries in terms of the signing, reminded that the Guyana and French Governments have been in strategic dialogue to move apace with the setting up of a French Embassy here in the country.

This, he said, will be one of two new embassies through which France will be extending its presence and cooperation with other countries in the world.

Bouillane said that France is hopeful that the signing is just one of many of the agreements that will follow. “United, we are stronger on the different challenges,” Ambassador Bouillane related, adding that today France is the second largest importer for all military goods and is a reliable partner.

Brigadier Khan said the goal of equipping the Guyana Defence Force has always been a national endeavour.

“It is pertinent, and it is necessary, and it is in our best interest as a sovereign nation to do so.

While our collective actions during this journey have converged in this ceremony today, I single out and recognise the commitment of the Government of Guyana and the vision of our Commander-in-Chief to ensure that the GDF is equipped with the relevant assets for air, land and sea to protect our territory, and to also create an environment conducive to national development,” Brigadier Khan added.

Hernandez expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana and the GDF for their decision in relation to the acquisition of the vessel, noting that it demonstrates their commitment to maritime security and safeguarding of the nation’s interest, noting that the vessel will assist in combatting illegal fishing and trafficking activities and in protecting Guyana’s sovereignty.

He also expressed the company’s interest in assisting the country with a maintenance shipyard in Guyana.

“Such an investment would not only benefit your nation but also contribute to regional maritime development,” Hernandez added, as he expressed appreciation to President Ali for his visionary leadership in the development and protection of Guyana and his steadfast commitment to the nation’s prosperity.

OCEA S.A. specialises in the design, building and sales of aluminium fast patrol boats and offshore patrol vessels, designed for coastal and offshore surveillance and search and rescue operations and associated integrated logistic support services.

The purpose of the LOI is to define the scope, price and payment schedule agreed among the parties, to conclude a contract according to the LOI schedule for the procurement of the model 190 Offshore Patrol Vessel. The price of the vessel includes the cost of the vessel and its equipment, and the integrated logistics support services inclusive of training for a five-year period.