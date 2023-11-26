West Indies cricket teams gear up with Macron as new technical partner and kit supplier

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has scored big with a new technical partnership with leading European sportswear company, Macron, as the official team kit supplier for the West Indies Men’s and Women’s teams.

The fresh collaboration promises to bring a new look to the upcoming Series against England, unveiling redesigned jerseys that encapsulate the iconic West Indies maroon loved by fans worldwide.

Macron, an Italian-based sports apparel manufacturer with over five decades of experience, will supply team playing and training kits for all home and away Test, ODI, and T20I matches. This encompasses the entire spectrum of West Indies cricket, including ‘A’ Teams, Academies, and age group teams.

What sets these jerseys apart is not just their aesthetic appeal but their commitment to sustainability. The high-performance material used in the jerseys is made from 100 per cent PET recycled polyester thread, derived from thirteen recycled bottles, contributing to a reduction in plastic waste and energy consumption.

The unveiling of the new team kit designs is eagerly anticipated, adding an element of excitement to the three-match CG United ODI Series, set to commence at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on December 3. The subsequent T20I Series, starting on December 12 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, will further showcase the new Macron-inspired attire.

For fans looking to emulate their cricketing heroes, Macron’s online store will offer the new range of playing and training apparel, caps, polo shirts, and other accessories. Caribbean fans will have the chance to purchase these items at the venues hosting the West Indies vs. England Series through a click-and-collect service via CWI’s online channels or at West Indies merchandise stands.

Dominic Warne, CWI Commercial Director, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “The new kit will be loved by fans, players, and will also help the environment.” He highlighted the positive environmental impact of using recycled plastic bottles in production, emphasizing the alignment with CWI’s goals of increasing sustainability and reducing plastic waste.

Macron CEO, Gianluca Pavanello, underscored the significance of partnering with West Indies Cricket, stating, “This further confirms the quality and reliability of the teamwear we supply.”

As West Indies fans eagerly await the new era in cricket fashion, the stage is set for a memorable series against England, with the hope of seeing lots of maroon in the stands and the streets.(Sportsmax).

Full Match Schedule:

December 3: 1st CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 9:30 am

December 6: 2nd CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 1:30 pm

December 9: 3rd CG United at Kensington Oval, Barbados – 1:30 pm

December 12: 1st T20I at Kensington Oval, Barbados – 6 pm

December 14: 2nd T20I at Grenada National Stadium, Grenada – 1:30 pm

December 16: 3rd T20I at Grenada National Stadium, Grenada – 1:30 pm

December 19: 4th T20I at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad – 4 pm

December 21: 5th T20I at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.