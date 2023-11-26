Wilson-led slate extends Congratulations to Golden Jaguars for Concacaf League A qualification

IN recognition of their significant achievement of qualification into League A of the Concacaf Nations League, the Franklin Wilson-led slate is extending congratulations to the Golden Jaguars team and coaching staff.

Wilson, who is challenging incumbent Wayne Forde for the Presidency of the Guyana Football Federation, said he is heartened by the performance of the team and offered his continued support for the team should he accede to the highest office of the sport in the land.

Wilson was also high in praise of the efforts of Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz and his staff, adding similar sentiments of support to those offered to the team.

. “I want to say that my team and I are extremely grateful for the yeoman service Shabazz has extended to the team, adding that his technical service extends beyond the team.” Coach Shabazz has time and again demonstrated his love and affection for this country, and I personally feel it is time that he be recognised beyond his service to Guyana’s football. He closed by urging all those with the responsibility of seeing the sport get back to the days of glory and cohesion to do what is necessary on December 9 to make it a reality.