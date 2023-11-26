News Archives
St John, North Georgetown win big in quarter-finals of MVP Girls Pee Wee
Shemia Hing (left) scored four times for St John the Baptiste while Akeelah David netted once as their school booked a semi-final spot in the MVP Girls Pee Wee tournament
The MVP Sports-sponsored Girls U-11 Pee Wee Schools Football tournament headed into the business end of things on Saturday at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue and saw big wins from the Bartica school, St John The Baptiste, and defending champions North Georgetown Primary.
St John blew away Smith Memorial Primary 6-0 to book a semi-final spot while North Georgetown saw off Tucville Primary by the same margin of victory.

Shemia Hing, arguably one of the tournament’s most prolific players, bagged four goals for St John while Akeelah David had a solitary strike with the unfortunate Bryanna Bancroft from Smith’s scoring an own goal to make up the six goals tallied for St John.

Meanwhile, Isika Norville (8’) opened proceedings for North Georgetown, with Roshanna Mayers (12’) also scoring one. The bulk of their goals came from Kaley Jack who netted four times in eight minutes. Her goals came in the 31st, 34th, 36th and 38th minutes respectively as the defending champions moved a step closer to retaining their title.

In the other two quarter-finals, West Ruimveldt saw off Potaro Primary 3-0 while Marian Academy beat Friendship Primary 3-1 to book progression into the semi-finals.
There were hat-trick heroes for both winners as Aria Farley hit three for West Ruimveldt while Skylar De Nobrega bagged three for Marian Academy.

The semi-finals are scheduled for next Saturday at the same venue with only two teams from among West Ruimveldt, St John the Baptiste, Marian Academy and North Georgetown advancing to the final.
The results for other games played on Saturday are as follows:
FE Pollard Primary 0 vs One Mile Primary 3
Genesis Academy 2 vs St Aloysius Primary 0

