Walton hundred delivers victory for Tigers

RAIPUR, India, (CMC) – Chadwick Walton blasted a hundred and Imran Khan then snatched three wickets to propel Manipal Tigers to an 89-run crushing of Bhilwara Kings in the Legends Cricket League here Friday.

Sent in at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Tigers gathered an impressive 211 for three off their 20 overs with the former West Indies white-ball batsman Walton plundering 104 off 55 balls, with nine fours and half-dozen sixes.

He put on 87 off 53 deliveries for the first wicket with Robin Uthappa, whose 51 came from 30 deliveries and included two fours and five sixes, before dominating a 120-run, second wicket stand first with Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza (37) and then with Thisara Perera (7).

Jamaican Walton, who played 30 times for West Indies across all formats, reached his half-century off 33 deliveries at the start of the 13th over before bringing up three figures off only another 19 balls.

Former West Indies all-rounder Chris Barnwell eventually removed Walton to finish with two for 45.

In reply, Kings were held to 122 for eight from their 20 overs, only Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan with a 16-ball 26 showing any enterprise.

Former Trinidad and Tobago leg-spinner Imran Khan was the leading wicket-taker with three for 31, his scalps all coming courtesy of catches by Walton.

His fellow countryman and former West Indies opener, Lendl Simmons, failed to score while Barnwell made 16.