Pakistan all-rounder announces retirement from international cricket

IMAD Wasim has decided to bring the curtain down on his international cricket career for Pakistan. After introspection, Wasim made the announcement on social media that he feels this is the right time to retire.

“In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket,” he said in his statement.

“I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years – it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan.”

Wasim appeared in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Pakistan while scoring 1472 runs in total and picking 109 wickets.

“Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forward with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel.

“Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage.”

Wasim played his final international match against New Zealand earlier this year in a T20I where he made a quick-fire 31 off 14 balls and picked two wickets. He was also part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy-winning side in 2017.