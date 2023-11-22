St Kitts relegated following Guadeloupe drubbing

MIAMI, (CMC )– St Kitts and Nevis were inflicted with a 5-0 drubbing by Guadeloupe to suffer relegation from League B of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Playing away to the French Caribbean side on Sunday, the visitors were undone by a second half brace from Taïryk Arconte (74th, 90th) while Matthias Phaeton (19th), Kilian Bevis (76th) and Jérôme Roussillon (80th) added strikes.

The result saw St Kitts finish bottom of Group A with four points from one win, one draw and four losses from their six games.

In contrast, Guadeloupe, who were upset 2-1 by St Lucia last month, finished top of the group on 15 points to earn promotion to League A.

Phaeton opened the scoring with a brilliant solo effort down the left before finishing with his right foot to give the Guadeloupe side a 1-0 lead at the break.

The floodgates opened in the second half, however: 62nd-minute substitute Arconte doubled his side’s lead when he drilled home a loose ball in the box following a corner and Bevis, a 75th-minute substitute, added the third moments later, courtesy of Phaeton’s enterprise on the left.

Roussillon then unleashed a thunderous long-range strike after being teed up nicely by Arconte, who then put the exclamation mark on the result when he held off defenders to produce a low finish from the centre of the box.

In the other game played in the group, hosts St Lucia suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Sint Maarten at the Darren Sammy National Stadium, but still finished second on 10 points.