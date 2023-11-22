More history made at World Cup as new record for spectators broken

HISTORY was made during the recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with the tournament becoming the most attended ICC event ever.

A total of 1,250,307 fans passed through the turnstiles during the six-week tournament in India, with the figure surpassing the previous mark of 1,016,420 spectators that attended the 2015 event in Australia and New Zealand.

A record was on the cards when the one millionth patron attended the group stage match between South Africa and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad at the start of the month and the new mark was easily reached after more than 90,000 fans attended the thrilling final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australia proved successful with an exciting six-wicket victory over India in that title decider, with Pat Cummins’ side claiming a sixth World Cup title in style on the back of a Player of the Match performance from opener Travis Head.

The 2015 event remains the second most attended Cricket World Cup in history, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales attracted 752,000 fans.

The new high for attendees wasn’t the only record achieved during the successful 2023 World Cup, with the event also breaking a host of broadcast and digital viewership records. (ICC Media)