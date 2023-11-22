News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
More history made at World Cup as new record for spectators broken
Part of the crowd at Sunday’s final between India and Australia.
Part of the crowd at Sunday’s final between India and Australia.

HISTORY was made during the recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with the tournament becoming the most attended ICC event ever.

A total of 1,250,307 fans passed through the turnstiles during the six-week tournament in India, with the figure surpassing the previous mark of 1,016,420 spectators that attended the 2015 event in Australia and New Zealand.

A record was on the cards when the one millionth patron attended the group stage match between South Africa and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad at the start of the month and the new mark was easily reached after more than 90,000 fans attended the thrilling final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Australia proved successful with an exciting six-wicket victory over India in that title decider, with Pat Cummins’ side claiming a sixth World Cup title in style on the back of a Player of the Match performance from opener Travis Head.

The 2015 event remains the second most attended Cricket World Cup in history, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales attracted 752,000 fans.
The new high for attendees wasn’t the only record achieved during the successful 2023 World Cup, with the event also breaking a host of broadcast and digital viewership records. (ICC Media)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.