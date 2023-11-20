Nedd, Bishop engineer WI Academy win

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – LEFT-ARM spinners Ashmead Nedd and Joshua Bishop demolished Ireland Academy to set up West Indies Academy’s series-levelling seven-wicket victory in their three-match 50-over series here Sunday.

Choosing to bowl first at Coolidge Cricket Ground, the hosts bundled out Ireland Academy for a paltry 103 in the 28th over with Nedd (3-12) and Bishop (3-19) grabbing three wickets apiece.

Captain Nyeem Young (2-23) and fellow seamer McKenny Clarke (2-20) both chipped in with a brace of wickets, the pair contributing to the early slide that saw the visitors crash to 48 for five at the start of the 16th over.

In reply, West Indies Academy tumbled to 40 for three in the ninth over before teenaged left-hander, Jordan Johnson, lashed a bold unbeaten 40 off 21 balls and Teddy Bishop, a brisk 32 not out off 25 deliveries, to see their side over the line in the 16th over.

The series returns to Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Tuesday for the final.

Having turned in a strong batting effort in Friday’s opener, Ireland Academy struggled this time around and only Scott MacBeth (29) and Stephen Doheny (27) managed to pass 20.

Doheny, who faced 44 balls and struck three fours, put on 29 for the first wicket with Murray Commins (16) before Young and Clarke scythed through the top order as five wickets tumbled for 19 runs.

MacBeth, who belted one four and a six in a 36-ball knock, added a further 32 for the sixth wicket with Gavin Hoey (17) before Joshua Bishop and Nedd combined to send the last five wickets crashing for 23 runs.

West Indies Academy’s start to their run chase was less than stellar, however. Left-hander Matthew Nandu fell at the end of the second over for nine, gloving a leg-side catch to the ’keeper off lively pacer Fion Hand while opening partner Kadeem Alleyne followed in the eighth, comprehensively bowled by seamer Matthew Foster for 19.

When Hand struck again, getting Leonardo Julien to hold out to deep square on the pull for one in the following over, the hosts were tottering.

But Johnson counter-attacked brilliantly, blasting four fours and three sixes in an unbroken 63-run fourth wicket stand with Teddy Bishop who counted five fours and a six, as West Indies Academy wrapped up a comfortable win in the end.