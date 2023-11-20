Matthews unable to prevent another Renegades loss

MELBOURNE, Australia, (CMC) – HAYLEY Matthews continued her uptick in form but her Melbourne Renegades returned to their losing ways, slumping to a heavy eight-wicket loss to Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League here Sunday.



Just 48 hours after breaking an eight-game losing streak with a narrow two-run win over Brisbane Heat, Renegades were restricted to 101 for nine from their 20 overs, with captain Matthews top-scoring with a run-a-ball 39.

She was one of only two players in double figures, wicketkeeper Josephine Dooley the other with 16 not out.

Player-of-the-Match, Heather Graham, claimed three for 12 with her right-arm seam while off-spinner, Molly Strano (2-14) and seamer Nicola Carey (2-24) finished with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Hurricanes reached their target with 14 balls to spare, captain Elyse Villani top-scoring at the top of the order with a run-a-ball 46 and Carey chipping in with 25 not out from 21 deliveries.

For Renegades, the defeat was their tenth of a wretched season, leaving them bottom of the eight-team league on four points.

Sent in, Renegades never got going and it was left to the West Indies captain Matthews, who struck four fours, to carry the innings.

She anchored the most significant stand of the innings when she helped post 34 for the fifth wicket with Jess Duffin (9), before perishing at the start of the 16th over.

Hurricanes then suffered an early blow to their chase when South African Lizelle Lee fell cheaply for 11 in the third over with the score on 17.

However Villani, who struck half-dozen fours, put on 39 for the second wicket with Bryony Smith (15) and a further 46 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Carey, to see off the Renegades.