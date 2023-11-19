Big Man Inter-County 30-over cricket bowls off today

B’ce battles President’s X1 at Blairmont and E’bo faces Demerara at Affiance.

BERBICE Gladiators, led by former Test opener, Sewnarine Chattergoon, should start as favourites when they face the President’s X1 Warriors in the opening round of the inaugural Big Man Cricket over-40 Inter-County 30-overs Tournament today at the Blairmont Community Centre ground.

A large crowd is anticipated at the West Bank Berbice venue which produced Test players Roy Fredericks and Brandon Bess as the tournament bowls off at 11:00hrs.

The left-handed Chattergoon played 4 Tests and 18 ODIs and scored five tons from 63 First-Class matches.

The 42-year-old Chattergoon is expected to lead the batting with support from former Guyana Stanford T20 big-hitter Imran Khan, off-spinner all-rounder Devon Clements, Lakeram Latchman, Heeralall Bridgelall, Balram Samaroo, Karamdatt Bissiondyial, Shabeer Baksh and Eon Gibson,

The President XI Warriors will be led by Sham Persaud while Surendra Hiralall and Richard Latif could spearhead the batting with support from Clement Archer, Vishnu Ramjeet, Rawle Brown and Delbert Hicks.

Latif, David Dick and veteran off-spinner Kerwin Ross are still participating at the First Division level in GCA’s cricket.

The action in the Berbice game will have commentary streaming live on YouTube

In the other game in Essequibo, pre-tournament favourites Demerara Capitals, led by former Test opener Ryan Ramdass, comes up against Essequibo Jaguars at Reliance.

Ramdass who turned 40 last July, played a single Test in Sri Lanka and has three First-Class centuries and four fifties from 21 matches with a highest score of 144 against Barbados and is expected to lead the batting for Demerara.

Troy Benn, Andrew Lyght Junior and West Indies over-40 player, Randy Lindore, play First Division cricket and should do the bulk of the scoring while 41-year-old Hemraj Garbarran, who played his lone First-Class match in 2000, will look to turn back the clock with his stylish stroke-play.

Fast bowling all-rounder Ucil Armstrong will lead the pace attack.

The host will depend on Skipper Trevis Simon, Fazeer Khan, Ramesh Deonarine and National U-19 left-arm spinner, Bhisham Seepersaud

Hand-in-Hand Fire and Life Insurance Company is the title sponsor while the teams were selected from the Big Man Cricket Clubs and teams’ tournament held in three Counties before Essequibo beat West Demerara in the National Final.

Teams: Berbice Gladiators: Sewnarine Chattergoon- Captain, Devon Clements- Vice-captain, Lakeram Latchman, Heeralall Bridgelall, Balram Samaroo, Imran Khan, Karamdatt Bissiondyial, Shabeer Baksh, Eon Gibson, Marlon Brutus, Prabhudyal Baldeo, Khemraj Sumair, Ramlinggum Mangali, Safraz Omar, Imran Hussain and Mark Sampson. Gregory Crandon will serve as the Coach/Manager.

President’s X1 Warriors, Sham Persaud (Capt.), Surendra Hiralall (V/Capt.), Clement Archer, Sarfraz Baksh, Rawle Browne, David Dick, Delbert Hicks, Ronald Jaisingh, Fazal Khan, Richard Latif, Seenarine Mathura, Deoram Persaud, Deo Prakash Ramdat, Vishnu Ramjeet, Kerwin Ross, Errington Seegobin, Frank Satnatine (Manager)

Demerara Capitals, Ryan Ramdass (Capt.), Troy Benn (V/Capt.), Hemraj Garbarran, Ucil Armstrong, Parmanand Dindyal, Anthony Ifill, Randy Lindore, Andrew Lyght Jr, Lookeshwar Mahabeer, Basil Persaud, Raja Amit Pooran, Chabiraj Ramcharran, Shazam Ramjohn, Imtiaz Sadik, Chanderpaul Singh, Ramesh Thakur, Freddy Ameer (Manager)

Essequibo Jaguars: Trevis Simon (Capt.), Fazeer Khan (V/Capt) Ramesh Deonarine, Bhisham Seepersaud, Kurt Jones, Husbard Thomas, Punraj Singh, Dharmendra Lackan, Abdool Salim, Ravi Beharry, Mohamed K. Khan, Lallbachan Narine, Vishan Lall, Nevishal Pooran and Rayburn Gonsalves as Player/Coach. Linden Daniels will serve as Manager.