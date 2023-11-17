Man gets three years, $61M fine for cannabis in barrels

MARVIN Glen was on Wednesday sentenced to three years in prison and fined over $61 million after he admitted ownership of 152 pounds of cannabis, which was seized during a raid at his Norton Street, Georgetown, house in 2021.

Glen and his reputed wife Nicola Williams were on trial before Magistrate Rondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

The couple made their first court appearance back in 2021 and denied having had 68.8 kilograms of cannabis in their possession for the purpose of trafficking on September 2 of that year.

According to reports, the narcotic was found stored in three barrels in the couple’s bedroom during a raid at their Norton Street home by Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks.

As the trial into the case was winding down, Glen opted to change his plea and admitted to the charge.

Considering the gravity of the charge, Magistrate Weever handed down a three-year prison term and imposed a fine of $61,927,200. The trial against Williams is still ongoing.