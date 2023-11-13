Region Two observes Remembrance Day

SCORES of persons on Sunday assembled in the compound of the Anna Regina Town Council at the cenotaph to witness the annual Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony

Leading up to the 08:00 hours start, there was much enthusiasm as contingents of Joint Services ranks marched in their ceremonial uniform.

After regional officials took the salute, wreaths were laid around the cenotaph.

Among those who participated in this part of the programme were Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva; Vice-Chairman Humace Oodit, Regional Commander Superintendent Khemraj Shivbaran; Regional Executive Officer (REO), Susanna Saywack; Prime Minister representative, Arnold Adams and Mayor Devin Mohan.

De Silva in her remarks said that the efforts of those who died in the two world wars must not be forgotten.

She said that this is a time to remember the sacrifice of all those gallant men and women who died in the line of duty.

According to her, the nation is indeed indebted to the fighters who made sacrifices for freedom and peace.

She added that in remembering and giving gratitude, Guyanese must also remember the sacrifices others are making to ensure human dignity, social justice and freedom.

De Silva said that the history is rich and must be taught to the younger generations.

She thanked all those who came out to support and remember the fallen heroes and she also extended sympathy to those who had lost relatives in the wars.