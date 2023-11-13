Guyana to host Caribbean Investment Forum next year

FOLLOWING the recently concluded Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF) in The Bahamas, Guyana is set to be next year’s host.

This is according to the Caribbean Export Development Agency, which stated that in an exciting culmination to the successful event which was held last month in The Bahamas, the major announcement was made that Guyana will host the 2024 edition.

The forum is said to usually be one of the largest gatherings of business people in the Caribbean and focuses on promoting investments in the Region.

The announcement was made following the two-day forum where Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond was present.

This year’s forum focused on four main areas: agricultural technology, renewable energy, ICT digital business, FINTECH and logistics and transport. It was noted that these can be transformational to the Caribbean Region.

During the two-day forum, investment villages, workshops and roundtables were hosted, focusing on the various areas. It was during the ministerial roundtable that Minister Walrond discussed investments in fibre-optic infrastructure to boost growth in the ICT sector and digital government services.

At this year’s forum, there were presentations on investment projects to investors from around the globe, along with panel discussions on why the Caribbean is ripe for investment.

The Guyana Chronicle had previously reported that the forum creates a space for private sector bodies around the Region that are looking for investment opportunities in other Caribbean countries and provides opportunities for companies to invest in government projects across the Region.