GPL linesman recovering following ‘electric shock’ at Vreed-en-Hoop
electrocuted

ISHWAR Persaud, a 49-year-old linesman employed with the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) and attached to the Vreed-en-Hoop branch, is presently hospitalised in a stable condition after he came into contact with a live electric wire on Saturday.

According to the police, Persaud was with other GPL crew members doing maintenance work within the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling Road area when he came into contact with a live wire while on a GPL pole.
“As a result, he was ‘shocked’ and left hanging on the pole. He was removed in an unconscious state by his co-workers and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention. His condition is listed as stable,” the police said.

