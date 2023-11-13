Police patrol finds 50lbs of marijuana in boat at Rosignol

ABOUT 23:30 hours on Friday, police ranks in Regional Division #5, who were conducting mobile patrol duties in the Blairmont Station District, discovered 22,700 grams of marijuana in a boat near the Rosignol Stelling.

“While in the vicinity of the Rosignol Stelling area, the ranks observed two unidentifiable men walking around the ‘Cabbage Factory’ koker.”

“On seeing the police, the men ran in different directions and escaped into the bushes. The police ranks observed an aluminum boat with a 15 hp outboard engine next to the koker. The ranks searched the boat and found five parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing suspected cannabis,” the police said in a press release.

The suspected narcotic, boat and engine were confiscated and lodged at the Blairmont Police Station. The parcels with suspected cannabis were weighed and amounted to 50 lbs (22,700 grams).

The suspected narcotic was sealed and lodged. Investigations are ongoing.