Man, 35, charged with burglary, break and enter
rayan

THIRTY-five-year-old Rayan Sebastian of Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), has been charged with Burglary and Breaking and Entering and Larceny. He was granted $100,000 bail.

Sebastian was described by the police as a “notorious convicted criminal” who had several brushes with the law. According to a release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), he was arrested on November 8 by a rank from the Enmore Police Station and was accused of robbing Krepaul Mahase, a 60-year-old farmer of Hope, West Enmore, ECD, sometime between September 12 and September 13 at his residence.

The accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on Friday, around 11:35 hrs before Magistrate Fabayo Azore. Sebastian pleaded not guilty and was granted $50,000 bail.

He was also charged with ‘Breaking and Entering and Larceny.’ Sebastian was accused of committing the act on Khemraj Singh, a 64-year-old shop-keeper of Fifth Street, Foulis, ECD, sometime between October 19 and October 20 at his residence.

Sebastian pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $50,000. The case was adjourned to 2024-01-24.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
