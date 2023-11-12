Albion surpasses production target for fifth time

AS a result of favorable weather patterns and hard work, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has reported that the Albion Estate, for the fifth time, has exceeded its weekly production target by seven per cent, in the week ending November 11, 2023.

According to a press release, the estate remains focused on its crop target and is deploying all efforts to boost its overall cane supply to the factory. This is also aimed at improving the factory efficiency during the second crop of 2023.

“To this end some 36 bridges in the cultivation were rehabilitated, (some unusable for over 12 years) in order to improve access to the canes. Further, some 22 tractors that were suffering from a shortage of spares were all repaired over this crop and 95 per cent of the field machines were re-fitted with new tyres during October 2023 thus increasing the availability and reliability of these machines,” the release further highlighted.

Despite the El Nino period having its negative effects, for the Albion Estate these patterns have worked in their favor, as the weather conditions played a major role in them surpassing its target this week.

“As a gentle reminder, the rainy season started on November 4, 2020, November 11, 2021 and November 14, 2022 which contributed to a swift end to those crops,” the release stated while adding that the Hydromet Office of Guyana in its November 3, 2023 forecast predicted below-normal rainfall for the remainder of November 2023 and these conditions are instrumental to the industry harvesting the remaining canes.

With 2024 rapidly approaching, the Albion Estate is on track to keep putting innovation and efficiency first in order to increase productivity and streamline its production process. This includes accelerating its mechanisation projects to ensure that the supply of cane will increase as man and machine collaborate to fully realise this estate’s potential.

Moreover, Albion/Port Mourant Estate Manager, Yudhisthira Mana, stated: “The successful achievement of the target for the fifth time is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and effective strategies implemented by the estate.”

It was also said that this achievement will boost the income of workers at Albion Estate, who have worked a minimum of 80 per cent of the days available for the week the target was achieved, and will earn an additional day’s pay (tax free) through GuySuCo’s Weekly Production Incentive (WPI) programme.