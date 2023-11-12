From taxi driver to contractor: La Penitence man sees new heights

THE massive infrastructural works being rolled out by the government has enabled 44-year-old Satrohan Harriram to become a contractor.

After 14 years of being a taxi driver and then operating a car-wash, Harriram, in an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, said he decided to follow his passion and become a contractor. According to him, business has been better than ever because of the initiatives crafted by the current People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

Born in Eccles, East Bank Demerara, he grew up with a father and mother who were both successful entrepreneurs that plied their trade at Bourda Market. After completing a few courses at the University of Guyana (UG), Harriram ventured into the taxi business in 2001.

Notably, he said his 14 years of driving gave him a devoted clientele because, throughout his time as a taxi-driver, he consistently remained on Lombard Street, opposite the ‘Mocha bus park.’ Because of this, he started his own taxi service and then car-wash.

In 2015, Harriram eventually made the decision to pursue his passion for construction and started his own construction business, Box Money Enterprise.

While he was happy that he finally pursued his passion, business was not booming under the previous coalition government, Harriram admitted.

“Well, I can surely tell you, in all different areas, in aspects of business, in small, the medium and large scale business, previous government [posed] a real challenge,” while explaining that his carwash business faced a number of obstacles and struggled to keep on its foot because of the economic hardships.

However, under the PPP/C Government, business took a turn for the better, according to Harriram, and he was able to actually see his businesses flourishing because of the investments being made by the administration.

“With this government now, since they have [taken] over, business has changed…with the previous [APNU+AFC] one, it’s like you went through a trauma,” he said while adding that under the former administration, having a business was like a gamble because one could not predict what the next day would be like.

Harriram reflected on the deplorable state of the roads and the way drivers like him took to avoid them. He commended the current PPP/C Government for targetting such issues.

Now, Harriram is participating in the tremendous development ongoing in La Penitence and surrounding communities. For him, the critical investments being made, not only in Georgetown, but in other parts of the country and the nation’s overall development, makes him elated.

Earlier this month, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said that job creation has exceeded expectations. Since assuming office in 2020, more than 50,000 people have become employed.

With this goal coming sooner than expected, it marks a tremendous accomplishment for the PPP/C government, which, in its 2020-2025 Manifesto, promised to provide 50,000 new jobs by the end of its first term in office.