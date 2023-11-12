Gov’t declines to meet US group tied to Rickford Burke

–outlines slew of historical challenges that Guyanese has faced which should be examined by any delegation interested in ‘fact finding’ See below for full statement issued by the Government of Guyana The Government of Guyana notes from publications on social media that a delegation from the United States of America intends to travel to Guyana on Monday, November 13, 2023, for a “fact-finding mission”. This delegation and the intended visit appear to have resulted from a conference organised by Rickford Burke, a Guyanese residing in Brooklyn, New York.

During the month of September 2023, Burke organised a so-called “Conference on Guyana” in Washington, DC, to which the Government of Guyana was not invited but which was attended by members of the Opposition. This one-sided engagement presented the platform for Opposition Politicians to spew concocted and fabricated narratives about the Government of Guyana, including their usual diatribe about racial discrimination and extra-judicial killings, without any fact-checking mechanism and without the Government being afforded a hearing or the facility of a response. It is obvious that these jaundiced, baseless and unfounded narratives of these Opposition Politicians, unsupported by any evidence whatsoever, have influenced this delegation.

Burke is wanted by law enforcement agencies in Guyana for a number of criminal offences for which he is charged, including, extortion of Guyanese businessmen. These charges are pending before Magistrates’ Courts in Guyana. Burke is publicly known for his daily diet of racist rants on social media with the intent of exciting racial hostilities, strife and ethnic violence among the different ethnic groups of Guyana. His inane rantings are invariably directed at the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government.

That Burke’s Facebook Page is the main medium for the dissemination of information regarding this visit, only serves to compound the matter. From the missive disseminated, it is clear that Burke has not only determined the Terms of Reference of this “fact-finding mission” but has also essayed the findings of this mission even before it has commenced. This is nothing but a politically driven and orchestrated design by opponents of the Government which seems to have ensnared certain office holders within certain a few States’ legislatures in the US. As a result, the Government of Guyana will not be engaging this delegation acting in their private capacities as this is a clear interference in Guyana’s domestic politics with a bias towards the political Opposition in Guyana.

Any delegation that is interested in a “fact-finding mission” of the problems that Guyana and Guyanese have faced historically and in the recent past must enquire into the following:

Fraudulent elections in 1968, 1973, 1980 and 1985;

The massive violations of human rights and freedoms of the people of Guyana during 28 years of dictatorial rule from 1968 to 1992;

The abuse, violence and killing of persons opposed to the Government, including, the assassination of Dr. Walter Rodney, a world-renowed historian and a black political leader, and Father Bernard Darke, a Jesuit priest; t he total mismanagement of Guyana’s economy from 1968 to 1992, leaving Guyana as the second poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, second only to Haiti;

Widespread racial and ethnic discrimination between 1968 and 1992;

Rampant corruption, mismanagement and racial discrimination between 2015 to 2020;

30,000 Guyanese losing jobs between 2015 to 2020; and

Flagrant, multiple attempts to fraudulently alter the results to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections in the presence of international observers and the diplomatic community.