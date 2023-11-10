USAID Regional Representative for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean says; affirms country plays a vital role in the economic, social development of the Caribbean

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Regional Representative for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, Mervyn Farroe, has said that Guyana is essential to the social and economic cohesion of the Caribbean.

“CARICOM continues to be a steadfast and valued partner with USAID and in promoting development, stability, and resilience in the Caribbean Region… Guyana, as a member of CARICOM, plays a vital role in the economic and social development of the Caribbean. It is a beautiful country, rich in its natural resources and cultural ethnicities.

“Guyana has the potential to serve as an anchor in the region, and that is exceptional. We are proud to walk with Guyana on this important journey,” Farroe said on Wednesday, during the USAID reception at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, to celebrate the long-standing partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The event held under the theme: “Neighbours, Partners, Friends: Spotlight on Guyana,” the occasion was used as a forum to reflect on the important partnership between the US and CARICOM.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, in her address at the reception, said that USAID and CARICOM are working diligently to tackle pressing concerns in areas such as agriculture, food security, climate resilience, juvenile justice, and citizen security.

She added that their joint commitment to promoting constructive change and creating a brighter future for everybody is demonstrated by this cooperative endeavour.

Ambassador Theriot said: “This collaborative effort underscores our shared commitment to fostering positive change and building a better future for all.”

She reminded the gathering that it was during the CARICOM 50th anniversary celebration in July that the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recalled how the CARICOM founding treaty was signed on July 4, 1973, when Michael Manley, the then Prime Minister of Jamaica said: “We must seek our strength in our unity. And then we must dedicate that strength to the building of a new life of opportunity and security for our people.”

Theriot further added: “USAID’s commitment to Guyana is a testament to the enduring bonds between our nations and the deep-rooted desire to strengthen the well-being of the people of this region… the partnership between USAID and CARICOM demonstrates our shared commitment to fostering progress in Guyana.

“Our efforts in citizen security, juvenile justice, climate resilience, food security, and agriculture are making a tangible difference in the lives of the people we serve. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to our shared vision of a safer, more secure, and prosperous Guyana. Together, we can overcome challenges and build a brighter future for all of our citizens, neighbours, partners, and friends.”

Meanwhile, CARICOM Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett, praised the leadership of President Ali and the crucial role that he and his nation are playing in improving food and nutrition security in the region, as well as reducing the cost of food imports.

According to Dr. Barnett: “I express sincere appreciation to the government of the United States of America and to USAID for their long-standing with the Caribbean Community. And I would like to commend the exceptional leadership of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, who leads within the community on agriculture, agriculture diversification, and food security in CARICOM. He is expending a lot of personal energy by spearheading the CARICOM efforts to lower the food-import bill and ensure food and nutrition security for the region.”