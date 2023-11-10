Full probe to be conducted into ‘early release’ of Bibi Gopaul

Dr. Jagdeo says

A FULL investigation will be launched into the early release of Bibi Gopaul, who was convicted for murdering her 16-year-old daughter, Nessa Gopaul, in 2010.

This is according to General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. He made this announcement during a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

“The President was very upset about this,” Dr. Jagdeo said, while underscoring that President Dr. Irfaan Ali was “livid” about the matter.

According to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the convicted murderer, who was ordered to serve a 25-year prison term, was recently released from prison as a result of an “incorrect calculation” of her prison term.

However, yesterday afternoon, Gopaul was arrested by police at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, and was escorted back to the New Amsterdam Prison to complete serving her lawful sentence.

In 2022, Guyana’s final appellate court, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), acquitted Jarvis “Barry” Small for the 2010 murder of Gopaul’s teenage daughter, Neesa, and reduced the mother’s sentence to 25 years.