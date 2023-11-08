Stanleytown Savannah residents, PPP/C councillors picket NA Town Hall

harsh living conditions, ‘high’ house lot costs among issues highlighted

Story and photos by Michael Khan

“WE are not second class citizens,” was the cry of residents of Stanleytown Savannah better known as ‘The Tannery’ in New Amsterdam, Berbice, as they joined disgruntled People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) councillors in a peaceful protest outside of the Town Hall, on Monday.

The residents became irate when they learned that councillors from the 3rd and 4th councils of New Amsterdam were able to acquire house lots for a meagre sum of $80,000, while they are being asked to pay $700,000 for lots in the grossly under-developed area.

“It is unfair to know that I bought 3,000 hollow blocks, and a quantity of zinc sheets after I fenced a plot of land while squatting. The Town Council asked me to write a letter which would indicate my willingness to pay for the land. Afterwards they told me that lands are no longer available,” a visibly upset Astrice Sampson explained.

Another resident, Rupert D’Aguiar told the Guyana Chronicle that land surveyors went into Stanleytown Savannah as part of the process to regularise squatting. However, everything remains at a stand-still.

“I have been living at The Tannery for 15 years and we are yet to see any form of development. We don’t have roads, potable water, or electricity,” he remarked.

Keith Chesney who occupies a portion of land in the area said: “We are experiencing tough times at The Tannery. I am a single parent and my children have to fetch water in buckets atop of their heads from elsewhere just to prepare for school.”

Sherwin Blair, Abeola Whyte, and Adrian Parris were among the residents who castigated the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam, for contributing to the area’s harsh living conditions.

Meanwhile, the PPP/C councillors who recently had a falling out with the township’s mayor, Wainwright McIntosh, concerning the acquisition of house lots at Stanleytown Savannah by other councillors among other issues, were joined by other party representatives in calling for inclusiveness and accountability.

Councillor Carol Trim-Bagot said that all transactions (past and present) must show transparency, and if her request for accountability is ignored, it clearly explains mismanagement of resources within the municipality.

“As the Lead Councillor of the PPP/C, I have said already that we are being marginalised, and advantage is being taken on the people of New Amsterdam. I am asking the Chairman of the PNC/R to take his knees off the neck of the people in this town!” she appealed.

PPP/C representative, Shawn Smith told this publication that he is pleading with the mayor to exercise the powers of his office and assist the ordinary citizens.

“We know the mayor to be a person that has good judgement, and we have the confidence in him as an educator, and businessman in the town. I am asking him to help the poor people of The Tannery, by reducing the fee to $120,000 per house lot,” he stressed.

CLAIMS REFUTED

At a recent press conference, Mayor McIntosh while reflecting on the minutes of the previous statutory meeting, refuted the lack of transparency claims made by Trim-Bagot.

McIntosh said that the APNU councillors are willing to work with those on the PPP/C side, once protocols are observed.

“I refer to Chapter 28:01 of the municipal by-laws, which I am using as a guide. I would encourage the PPP/C councillors to edify themselves, and follow the rules of statutory meetings, and then we can sit to have meaningful discussions,” he implored.

Similar sentiments were also expressed by Deputy Mayor Kirk Fraser and Councillor Quacy Isaacs, who were also present at the NA Mayor and Town Council press briefing.