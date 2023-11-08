‘Only Coconuts’ expands product line with fresh coconut milk, other products

sets sights on U.S. market

PRECISION Global Inc., operating under the trade name ‘Only Coconuts’, is planning to introduce fresh coconut milk and other new items to its product line, according to the company’s Vice President Lesley Ramlall.

Even as ‘Only Coconuts’ commenced production a relatively short time ago (in 2021), the line of products includes virgin coconut oil, refined coconut oil, desiccated coconuts, coconut chips, and coconut flour.

Currently, the company exports its products throughout CARICOM, in Canada and Europe, and very soon, will be in the United States of America.

“We are looking at some other products we want to bring on the market, like the coconut milk. This is available mostly in a tin, so when a consumer opens it, they have to utilise it because they can’t keep it in a tin. We are looking to bring that product in a form where the consumer can use it multiple times,” Ramlall shared during an interview with Guyana Chronicle at the recently held Berbice expo.

The product has already been tested, and some finer details are currently being worked out. “We are now looking at the best packaging; not only a package that is attractive, but we want to ensure that whichever part of the world our product is, we are promoting Guyana.”|

Ramlall observed the traditional practice in Guyana and other CARICOM countries of using coconuts solely for oil extraction.

“For us, we are making several products; the oil for everyday cooking, for hair and skin, coconut flour, shredded coconut for garnishing, and coconut chips, a healthy snack that is baked, not fried,” he pointed out, adding, “We know the demand and the benefits associated with coconuts.”

Meanwhile, Proprietor Vishnu Ramdeen, who is based in Canada, was cognisant of the nutritional value of coconut products and regularly added them to his meals. He wanted to ensure he had something healthy each day as he travelled extensively between Canada and the United States.

He realised, though, that most of the coconut products in Canada were imported from outside of CARICOM even as he knew all too well that there was an abundance of coconuts in CARICOM, and more specifically, in Guyana. So he thought, ‘Why not capitalise on such a market?’

Just a few years after launching the first batch of products, ‘Only Coconuts’, based at Marudi Creek on the Soesdyke Highway, is perhaps the largest coconut processing facility in South America, with quality and prices that may be hard to compete with.

“Our coconuts are naturally grown in the fields of Guyana and carefully selected for every item we create. All products are processed in our 45,000 sq. ft. nut-free facility without preservatives or artificial additives to ensure your fullest enjoyment and optimal health benefits. As part of our commitment to you, we provide you only the best, only the purest, Only Coconuts,” the company had said on its website.

The site also attests that all the all-natural superfood products are perfect for those seeking a wholesome lifestyle as they are packed with healthy fats and antioxidants. “Coconuts are proven to support health and wellness when regularly consumed,” the company assured.

Ramlall had earlier told this publication that ‘Only Coconuts’ is 90 per cent automated, meaning that the company has inculcated technology in its production process.