Small gestures create positive changes in people’s lives – says Minister Edghill

Gov’t keeps promise to Baracara community

In order to fulfill President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s commitments to the residents of Baracara in the Canje Creek of Region 6 (East Berbice Corentyne), Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, made a visit on Tuesday and delivered 150 solar panels.

During his feature address, Minister Edghill emphasized that President Ali had made several commitments to the people of Baracara during his recent visit to the community.

“One of the commitments that President Ali made to you all was that he would ensure that 150 solar panels would be given to the families of this community. The President has mandated me to ensure that that takes place, and immediately after we left Baracara, I engaged with the Chief Executive Officer at the Guyana National Energy Agency and told him that we have to deliver 150 solar panels to Baracara. With their help, which falls under the Office of the Prime Minister, we were able to get the panels to the Regional storehouse in Region Six, “explained Minister Edghill.

Minister Edghill further asserted that within a span of slightly more than two weeks, subsequent to the President’s pledge, the panels were dispatched to Baracara. According to him, it is the small gestures that are making a difference and making positive changes in people’s lives.

He added, “I haven’t come here today to give handouts; we, as a government, do not give handouts; we give handover. That means we have given you a gift that is yours; you are entitled to it because we are working for you.”

Minister Edghill conveyed to the assembled and enthusiastic residents that introducing GPL power cables to these remote areas might not be feasible, but “we have devised an alternative solution that surpasses expectations. “With what I have come to deliver to you today (Tuesday) on behalf of President Ali and the government of Guyana, is your own independent power supply.”

Taking into account the humidity experienced both during the day and night, the government of Guyana has additionally provided each household with a fan, a charging port, and two LED lights.

The residents expressed their gratitude to President Ali and his government for honouring their pledges to the community of Baracara and the entire nation of Guyana.

According to the Chairman of Community Development Council (CDC) for Baracara, Marshal Thompson, “we are seeing the mighty works of our government in our community. I want to say that when you remember us, we will remember you, and we thank you for what the government is doing for us. Continue to prosper, and please don’t stop the progress.”

The sentiments expressed by three mothers, with nine and seven children respectively, were similar in emphasizing the positive impact of solar panels on education.

According to the mother of nine, “I am a security guard who works during the days and nights, and I know that with this solar panel and lights, I will feel more comfortable knowing that my children will be safer at home in the nights, and they will be able to read and complete their homework better.”