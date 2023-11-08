$90M Arthurville Primary School supplements development in Wakenaam

President Ali says; reaffirms his administration’s commitment to creating a better life for residents

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, said that the government has made and will continue to make significant investments towards improving the lives of people all across Guyana.

The Head of State made these remarks during the commissioning of the new $90 million Arthurville Primary School at Wakenaam.

The school was built to replace the old building, which was in a deplorable state. Construction on the new school began in January 2023, and now accommodates some 62 students in a comfortable environment.

The modernised school has eight teachers, six classrooms, an IT room, a kitchen and dining area, a reading area, and a staff room.

President Ali said when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) visited the island a few years ago they observed many challenges faced by the people and made it their duty to remedy those challenges.

Among the challenges was the fact that children were “stepping away” from education because of several difficulties that they were facing at that time.

Dr. Ali said that many parents found themselves in situations where they were hustling to make a living, as many structures that were previously in place had been removed.

The changes included challenges to take their paddy out of Wakenaam, the discontinuation of the Because We Care cash grant for school children and the addition of value-added tax (VAT) to basic amenities like electricity and water.

Dr Ali said that an assurance was then given that the island’s people would receive the government’s support and would be rebuilt stronger.

“Today, as I stand before you, I can say confidently that we are building back Wakenaam stronger and better than it has ever been before,” President Ali said.

So far, farmers are back in their lands and every square inch of land is now fully utilised, and production is once more blooming in the community.

The vibrancy in this and other areas has returned because the PPP/C stayed true to its commitment.

The Head of State added that he remains humbled by the opportunity to serve the people and fulfil such promises, while also giving assurances to the children that the government will continue to work to build the best possible future for them.

He said: “We are going to build a future that’s prosperous; one in which you will be better off than you are today; one in which you fully accomplish your aspirations,”

Over the last three years, the government has invested almost $4.5 million per resident in Wakenaam.

This significant investment, he added, has come in the form of many interventions which include investments in health care, infrastructure, drainage and irrigation and social services.

“This is what we [government] have spent on you… it brings things like a better school for your children; it brings a better health care system; it will bring next year greater reliability in terms of energy… it will bring cheaper costs for energy,” Dr. Ali said.

The President affirmed that by the year 2025, the government would easily have invested about $6 million and more per resident of the island.

Speaking specifically about the investment made in the new school, he added that these types of investments bring improvements to lives.

With investments in education, Dr. Ali said that when looking at National Grade Six Assessment pass rates, they have increased.

“This is not accidental. Yes, it has to do with the quality of our teachers, the work they’re putting in, but they can have the best qualities [and] if we don’t invest in helping them to deliver education, we will not be able to give this type of results,” he remarked.

Against this backdrop, the Head of State assured residents that these types of investments which contribute to the development of the country will continue in all communities.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand underscored too that the President Ali-led government remains keen on providing the necessary investments to strengthen the education sector for Guyanese to thrive and compete in the world.

“Once we promise it, we will deliver it, not only in schools but regarding your healthcare, livelihood and physical infrastructure in the country… That is how we serve. We see educational advancements all across the region,” she pointed out.