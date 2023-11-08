News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Brigadier Khan urges peace, democracy at Conference of American Armies
Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan with other military officials at the Conference of American Armies in Brazil
Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan with other military officials at the Conference of American Armies in Brazil

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan, is currently representing Guyana at the Conference of American Armies (CAA), a regional gathering with the primary goal of strengthening integration and cooperation among the American armies.

Established in 1960, the CAA aims to protect and promote peace, democracy, and freedom across the Americas.
During the conference, Brigadier Khan, in his address, urged the forum to recommit to the core goals of the CAA and to denounce any attempts that threaten these fundamental values.
A total of 29 countries are attending the conference, including full members across Latin and South America and the Caribbean. Observers include the United States, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

Currently, the CAA is integrated by twenty-three (23) member armies: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, United States of America, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago.
Brazil is the current president and host of the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.