Brigadier Khan urges peace, democracy at Conference of American Armies

Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan, is currently representing Guyana at the Conference of American Armies (CAA), a regional gathering with the primary goal of strengthening integration and cooperation among the American armies.

Established in 1960, the CAA aims to protect and promote peace, democracy, and freedom across the Americas.

During the conference, Brigadier Khan, in his address, urged the forum to recommit to the core goals of the CAA and to denounce any attempts that threaten these fundamental values.

A total of 29 countries are attending the conference, including full members across Latin and South America and the Caribbean. Observers include the United States, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

Currently, the CAA is integrated by twenty-three (23) member armies: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, United States of America, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago.

Brazil is the current president and host of the event.