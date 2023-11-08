ERC strongly condemns religious intolerance surrounding Diwali celebrations

Commission investigates disrespectful acts

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has issued a stern condemnation of recent acts of religious intolerance that have marred the upcoming Diwali celebrations in the country.

The ERC has expressed deep concern regarding a public event promoting alcohol consumption and offensive Facebook posts disrespecting the reenactment of the Hindu God ‘Vishnu’ during a motorcade.

The focal point of this controversy is the event titled “Festival of Lights Linkup,” scheduled to take place in Charity, Essequibo, on November 13, 2023 – the National Holiday for Diwali.

These actions run counter to the spirit of Diwali, a Hindu religious holiday dedicated to reverence, self-introspection, and worship.

Under Article 212D of the Guyana Constitution, the ERC is authorized to “Ensure and create respect for religious, cultural and other forms of diversity in a plural society.”

Consequently, the Commission has initiated a comprehensive investigation and intends to hold those responsible for religious intolerance accountable.

Diwali, from a religious perspective, is a festival that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Moreover, it is a day of abstinence from meat, alcohol, and vices.

The ERC has called upon event promoters to be more mindful of the religious sensitivities associated with events that promote the consumption of alcohol and revelry during religious holidays.

The ERC also stresses the spiritual significance of Diwali and other religious holidays, emphasizing that using such occasions to disrespect the beliefs and practices of fellow citizens undermines the moral fabric of Guyanese society.

The Commission is urging everyone to contribute to the promotion of harmony and positive relations among all the people of Guyana.

In light of these events, the ERC’s stance underscores the importance of respecting diversity and fostering mutual understanding among the nation’s various communities during religious celebrations like Diwali.