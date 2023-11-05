Unlocking new opportunities

–single mother of two embarks on new, fruitful journey as contractor

-praises gov’t for opportunities and the ability to grow as a business owner

THE drive to keep on pushing no matter how gloomy it might seem is what made Tamasa Jones, a single mother of two boys, the woman she is today.

For this single mother, there wasn’t a bridge that she wouldn’t cross in order to put her kids first and despite the challenges, Jones has managed to come out on top and even become a business-owner in the male dominated field of construction.

In an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Jones stated that she was surrounded by primarily masculine personalities as a child and that she was driven to follow in her father’s footsteps after becoming interested in the trade of construction.

However, while the single mother found a job, she found it difficult to make ends meet.

“You got to pay rent, your kids have to go to school, you have to find snacks and even food for yourself… it was very challenging.”

After realising that she could not stay at a job that is barely cutting it, she decided to start her own business.

“I said, ‘you know what, I am going to go about and find out how I could become a contractor’… So, in February 2021, I decided to get up and make a move,” she proudly remarked.

After obtaining all of the documents, Jones said she did not even sit down and wait for the opportunity to present itself but instead she decided to create one.

The single mother told this publication that she visited the Ministry of Public Works to find out how she can bid for a contract.

It is for this reason she extended her gratitude to the current People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government for providing small contractors like herself with the opportunity to flourish.

She lauded the fact that Government Officials are always on the ground and meeting with the people in order to get a better understanding of their lives and their environment.

“I feel wonderful. I feel blessed because with the previous government, you couldn’t go out and meet ministers to get help.

“You have to book an appointment [and] when you make these appointments you hear she/he is in a meeting.”

The single mother of two explained how difficult she found it to develop her business under the previous A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) administration.

But, today, Jones is participating in the tremendous development ongoing in Albouystown and surrounding communities.

Last month, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said that job creation had exceeded expectations. Since assuming office in 2020, more than 50,000 people have become employed.

With this goal coming sooner than expected, it marks a tremendous accomplishment for the PPP/C government, which, in its 2020-2025 Manifesto, promised to provide 50,000 new jobs by the end of its first term in office.