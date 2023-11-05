GDF hosts successful farmers’ market

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, hosted a farmers’ market on the lawns outside of Base Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown on Saturday.

Although the market opened at 05:30hrs, scores of shoppers were lined up before to catch the early bargains.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali had a chance to tour the farmers’ market, after which he engaged media operatives, stating that the Army created an atmosphere that goes beyond the market.

“It is an atmosphere in which Guyana, the food basket of the region, is projecting itself in a very beautiful environment,” the Head of State said, adding that this initiative also encourages agro-processors to become more involved.

“It is helping the consumers; it’s helping the farmers, and it’s creating a great connection between the market and the consumer. It also encourages non-traditional purchase, especially on agro-processing commodities,” he said.

According to President Ali, what he enjoyed most was seeing the high presence of families.

Further, President Ali remarked that bringing the entire family out for market day, especially children, to interact with farmers and agriculturists raises a child’s level of awareness.

“It makes them inquisitive, and they themselves are encouraged to agriculture through these initiatives.”

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha noted that Saturday’s farmers’ market is a continuation of the initiative to bring low-cost produce to consumers. The agriculture minister said that this farmers’ market is the 14th one for this year.

The ministry is working towards ensuring there is one in each region on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the GDF Brigadier Omar Khan said there were approximately 500 ranks from the Joint Services who participated in the activity. He noted that this is an environment in which they are promoting Guyana and a relationship between vendors and shoppers.