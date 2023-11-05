Promise fulfilled: Solar panels distributed to Region 10 communities

FOLLOWING President Dr Irfaan Ali’s recent visit to the residents of De Veldt, Gateroy, and Fort Nassau, the Minister of Public Works, and the government’s parliamentary representative for Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), Juan Edghill distributed 178 solar panels to each home in the aforementioned communities.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, the Public Works Minister explained that the availability of solar panels was a critical step forward in a world where renewable energy was increasingly being pushed as a means of addressing the challenges of climate change.

“Solar panels are especially important in the world in which we live today, particularly in the hinterland communities. Our government is committed to bringing relief to all our people, and that includes those in rural / remote communities as well. De Veldt, Gateroy, and Fort Nassau are the three last villages in the Berbice River that bring an end to Region 10.

“Upon arriving there, the feeling of gratitude from the people in these communities is beautiful. Because of their location, which is historically closer to Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and far off from Region 10, they have not always been adequately served. However, since the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) came to office in 2020, we have sought to bridge that gap and create a new sense of belonging amongst the people of those communities and our regional officials,” Minister Edghill told this newspaper.

He added, “We had the regional officials visit, engage with the people, and resolve the necessary issues that they had within the communities. The officials also enlightened them about all the various programmes that the government is offering in health, education, and other sectors.”

Edghill’s visit to the communities on Wednesday last was to ensure that the President’s commitments were fulfilled.

“My agenda was at a higher executive level to ensure that the promised delivery of solar panels to every household was fulfilled. I am happy to relate that 178 panels were distributed, and the people of these communities were very pleased and excited that they received what was promised to them.

“They were also happy for the panels, knowing that it would go a long way in making their lives better, and the representatives from all three communities expressed their thanks and gratitude to the government of Guyana.”

In addition to the solar panels, the minister also explained that each home in the three communities received a fan to cope with the oppressive heat.

Meanwhile, as part of the government’s continued drive to provide photovoltaic (PV) systems to the people of the hinterland, last Tuesday, the Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, and his team distributed more than 788 solar panels to homes in different communities within the Moruca sub-district of Region One (Barima Waini).

Upon completion of the exercise, the region should have a total of over 8,500 solar panels. 261 panels were sent to Kwebanna, 30 more to Seven Miles, 196 to Waramuri and Para, more than 80 to Huradiah, 120 to Santa Rose and Islands, and 102 to Cabora.