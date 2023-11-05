From cricket pitch to construction site: Joshua Persaud’s inspiring journey

JOSHUA Persaud, a national cricketer, has embarked on a unique journey, one that takes him from the cricket pitch to the bustling world of construction.

This young and ambitious sportsman turned contractor is making strides in both fields, showcasing his determination and passion.

Growing up, Joshua Persaud’s passion for construction was ignited by his family members who worked in the field.

He dreamt of owning his own construction business while pursuing a career in cricket. Starting cricket at the tender age of 12, Persaud quickly fell in love with the sport after his cousin introduced him to it.

He played for clubs such as the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) and the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), eventually earning a spot on the Guyana and West Indies under-19 teams.

Today, at just 23 years old, he has also competed in the National League. But Persaud’s story isn’t just about his cricketing success; it’s also about his transition into the world of construction.

BUILDING A CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS



Last November, Joshua Persaud decided to take a leap of faith and established “Joshua’s Construction,” a general contracting small business.

He now balances his passion for cricket with a growing career in construction. His journey hasn’t been without its challenges, but he remains resolute in his goal to make a name for himself in both fields.

Currently, Persaud is working on his third government project, a concrete walkover bridge in Sussex Street, Albouystown.

He employs more than a dozen individuals, aiming to create employment opportunities and be a role model for his peers and siblings.

In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Persaud expressed his confidence in his abilities to succeed in the construction industry, citing the strong support system he has in his family.

“I am confident I will be successful because I have what it takes to make a name for myself in general construction, and with the support system I have, my family, I can do it,” he said.

VISION FOR THE FUTURE

While the journey has been slow, Joshua Persaud’s optimism and determination shine through. He hopes that his name will become synonymous with construction excellence in the near future.

As Guyana undergoes rapid development, Persaud believes the construction sector will continue to thrive.

Despite being awarded smaller contracts to paint and clean buildings and offices, he aspires to expand his construction company further.

“Honestly, it is a good feeling to start something from the ground up and keep building it, as in construction it all starts with a solid foundation, and that is what I am all about,” he shared.

As a youth who came from humble beginnings, Persaud emphasises the importance of staying rooted in tradition, humility, and treating others with dignity and respect.

He encourages others to explore entrepreneurship and experience the transformative power of starting a business.

Joshua Persaud’s story is a testament to the power of ambition, hard work, and the pursuit of dreams on and off the cricket field. With a strong foundation in both cricket and construction, he is poised to leave a lasting legacy in Guyana’s sporting and construction industries.