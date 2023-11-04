‘We can’t wait on City Council’

President Ali says to Georgetown residents; announces imminent commencement of drainage, road works

vows to continue aggressive development agenda

TAKING the bull by the horns, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday said that no effort will be spared to develop Georgetown communities that have been neglected by City Hall.

He made this remark during impromptu visits to the Kingston community and the Alberttown/Queenstown area with People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP) Councillors Alfonso De Armas and Don Singh, to name a few.

“We can’t wait on the City Council no more,” President Ali said as he heard numerous complaints about the poor drainage and irrigation in the communities that he visited.

“I’m coming to see what the priorities are, and we are going to do some work,” the president told a Kingston resident who complained that his community is being placed on the back burner.

Additionally, as President Ali expounded on the scope of works to be done within the area, he pressed for youth involvement in these projects.

As residents continued to flock the president to highlight the issues that were bothering them and the lack of attention from City Hall, Dr. Ali expressed immense disappointment with the state of the communities.

“I wish City Council could listen to you; right now, Central Government has to take all [of] the responsibilities from City Council,” he said, adding that almost all of the works currently being carried out within the capital city are being done by Central Government.

Dr. Ali related to the citizens that the alleyways will be cleaned, and drainage works will commence by next week Friday.

Also accompanying the Head of State were Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar.

“We’re going to work with the community. The ministry and [PPP/C] councillors will work on putting together a group… to clear all the alleyways, drains, ensure the drains and alleyways are functional,” he said.

President Ali also stated that roads with minor defects will be patched by the end of this month.

During his visit to Alberttown/Queenstown, residents raised issues concerning security, especially with street lights.

On the subject of security, Dr. Ali called for police officers to be more active and to construct outposts in key areas within the community, in order to crack down on crime.

“We’re going to work with you guys on a number of things,” the president said as he outlined the extensive work that needs to be done.

With regard to drainage and irrigation, road works and security, the Head of State gave his undying commitment that the community will see brighter days. He told the residents that works will commence in the next 12 days.

“We got to work with the community. I want the community involved in the supervision and doing the works. This must be community-driven,” he asserted.

PPP/C Councillor Don Singh lauded the president’s engagement with Georgetown residents.

“I’m so happy that the President came into our constituency; I mean, we will sit around the council and we will bring up all these issues of clogged drains, garbage issues, alleyways [being] distended with the wet season, and they will just simply tell you, ‘Well, we have no money; we are looking at it,’” Singh underscored as he expressed excitement that President Ali is taking matters into his own hands.

For over 27 years now, the City Council has been dominated by the People’s National Congress (PNC). However, notwithstanding the PNC’s dominance, the PPP has been incrementally making significant inroads in Georgetown, as well as a number of other traditional PNC strongholds.