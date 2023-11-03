40,000+ persons to benefit from new $120M Diamond Health Centre

A new $120 million health centre was, on Thursday, officially commissioned at Diamond, East Bank Demerara to provide access to primary healthcare services to more than 40,000 persons there and neighbouring areas.

The commissioning was attended by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud; Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Gavinash Persaud, and other officials.

During the simple ceremony, Minister Anthony highlighted that a $78 million contract was awarded under the previous administration to construct the centre but it was never completed.

Upon assuming office in August 2020, the government invested some $40 million to ensure the facility can be completed to improve the delivery of health services to persons.

“We were anxiously awaiting the opening of this facility…Now that it is all fixed up, we want to make sure that it is used properly. It is a health centre like any other health centre. So, the services that will be provided would support mothers and children…general services…They must be able to come here and get that level of care…” the health minister said.

Over the years, Dr Anthony underscored that the government has made critical investments in the health sector towards the delivery of enhanced access to healthcare services countrywide.

Between 2022 and 2023 the administration expended some $300 million to assist with the general upgrading of infrastructure in the region.

Dr Anthony also provided a detailed overview of several transformative and comprehensive initiatives to further boost the health sector, including the construction of regional hospitals and health centres, better primary and specialised health services, and training programmes for healthcare workers, among others.

“This country is going to be very prosperous. You are already seeing the prosperity. And if we want to enjoy that prosperity, then, we have to live a long and healthy life to enjoy that prosperity,” Dr Anthony noted.

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud noted that the facility is one of the many commitments that the PPP/C presented in its manifesto to Guyanese.

“This facility has been long overdue…This is one of the commitments that we made when we were campaigning in 2020…There are many facilities like this and many hospitals that are going to be built throughout the length and breadth of Guyana…” Minister Persaud emphasised.

He also encouraged community members to maintain the facility and to fully utilise the services being offered.