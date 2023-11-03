Guyana’s rich cultural history to take spotlight during Tourism Awareness Month

THE Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), on Wednesday launched Tourism Awareness Month under the theme, “Cultural Tapestry: Investing in Our People. Enriching Our Heritage.”

This year’s theme seeks to bring together Guyanese from every cultural, racial and economic background.

Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond in her brief remarks highlighted that the focus for Tourism Awareness Month 2023 will be the recognition of the enormous value of our rich cultural history.

She stated that embedded in our diversity is a kaleidoscope of cultures, religion and food and she later noted that each ethnic group has left distinct marks in the country’s cultural history.

With this in mind, the minister said that a “working group” has begun their research, which will focus on developing a way to preserve our heritage.

She has also charged the head of the GTA with the responsibility of submitting a list of sites in Guyana, which will be recognised as a World Heritage Site, to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Referring to the influence of the British, Dutch, French and Spanish on Guyanese culture, the minister said that collectively, they left rich deposits that embodies our uniqueness as a nation.

“We must note and boast that Guyana is blessed with phenomenal beauty. We are home to the largest single-drop waterfall in the world, some of the most majestic waterfalls, rapids, creeks, mountains, pristine rivers and breathtaking landscape, which make Guyana a truly remarkable destination,” she added.

Minister Walrond noted that her outline is the framework for what makes Guyana potentially one of the most powerful tourism destinations globally.

She explained that Guyana must position its culture and religious festivals as essential elements of its tourism offerings.

Meanwhile, Director of the GTA, Kamrul Baksh, said that it is by design that they are embracing and promoting culture for Tourism Awareness Month, 2023.

He remarked that culture is one of the core pillars of tourism in Guyana.

“Guyana is well known for its multicultural society, and in its many forms — whether it is food or music — is manifested in a lot of the events and festivals. We truly appreciate all of the cultures in all of its facets,” he said.

This year, over 40 events geared at bringing cultural representation to the forefront will be held throughout the month.

One of these events is the ‘Adopt-an-attraction’ initiative which will span the entire month.

Baksh explained that through this initiative, members of civil society groups will adopt a particular space or attraction.

The Discover Guyana Passport by the Tourism Authority displays discounted tourism experiences. Persons are encouraged to be a part of at least two experiences from any licensed participating tour operator. Twenty persons will then be randomly selected and will win experiences valued at $100,000.

President of THAG, Omadele George, shared briefly that her organisation remains resolute in its mission to promote sustainable tourism and development.

She said that while they are raising their advocacy efforts when bringing awareness to culturally sensitive issues, emphasis is being placed on the importance of respecting the various cultures.

Further, she remarked that together we can make Guyana a leading destination in the Americas.

“Not only for its natural beauty, but also for its rich cultural heritage,” she said.

George charged Guyanese to embrace the theme, noting that we can today create a tapestry of success, prosperity, and pride in Guyana’s tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairman of the National Toshaos Council, Sonia Latchman, applauded Amerindian villages for their role in positively contributing to the tourism sector.

She said that the Amerindian culture in Guyana is a vibrant display of tradition, customs and beliefs that have been preserved and enriched for generations.

She concluded that Guyana’s focus on cultural tourism during this month, underlines the importance of investing in its people and enriching our heritage.

“By promoting responsible and sustainable tourism that benefits Amerindian communities, the nation can ensure the preservation of this invaluable cultural tapestry for years to come,” Latchman added.