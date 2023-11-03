Approximately 250 Laing Avenue families to benefit from $50M Home Improvement Programme

APPROXIMATELY 250 Laing Avenue, Georgetown families are set to benefit from a $50 million Home Improvement Programme.

Residents will receive building materials to carry out rehabilitation works on their homes through this initiative, which will be rolled out through the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority in the coming days.

Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo provided this update during his meeting with residents at the St. Pius Primary School on Wednesday.

In July it was reported that several infrastructural and social welfare development programmes are on the cards for the residents of Laing Avenue and Yarrow Dam, including the $50 million Home Improvement Programme.

Dr. Jagdeo, during a meeting with residents in July, had said that the visit was part of a promise made during the campaign for the Local Government Elections (LGEs).

“Prior to the elections, I promised a group of people who came to see me at Freedom House that I will return here after the elections. I promised them that I wanted to start a home improvement programme.

“We have set aside $50 million for the Home Improvement Programme. So, we’re here to fulfil that promise,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He said that the meetings were just the beginning of the government’s plan to do its part to ensure development in those communities.