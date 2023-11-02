Venezuela’s actions pose direct threat to Guyana’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

PM Phillips tells OAS

PRIME Minister Mark Phillips addressed the Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday during an Extraordinary Special Session of the Permanent Council.

This session was convened at the request of the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to provide a crucial update on the ongoing controversy with Venezuela, which poses a persistent threat to Guyana’s sovereignty.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips emphasised the direct threat to Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity posed by Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo region. The Essequibo region remains a focal point of contention in the ongoing dispute between the two nations.

During the Special Session, Secretary-General Luis Almagro of the OAS reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution of the controversy.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of international law and reiterated the OAS’s dedication to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The international community showed its support for Guyana and the pursuit of a peaceful settlement. Several members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) joined the United States and Brazil in expressing unwavering and unequivocal support for Guyana.

They all emphasised the need for resolving the controversy in strict accordance with international law, underlining the global commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The Extraordinary Special Session served as a platform for diplomatic discussions and reaffirmed the international community’s commitment to upholding the principles of international law in resolving this long-standing dispute between Guyana and Venezuela. The Co-operative Republic of Guyana remains dedicated to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing challenges.