‘The system is failing us’

President Ali says, bemoans division in calls for a cease-fire amid Gaza tragedy

highlights ‘hypocrisy’ in aid given to Haiti during crisis

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has bemoaned the division in a global call for a cease-fire over the ongoing tragedy in Gaza where thousands of women and children have been killed.

The Guyanese Head of State while addressing a regional forum on gender equality and empowerment held at the Marriot Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown, on Wednesday, said it is ‘unacceptable and heart-wrenching’ that women and children are being ‘slaughtered’ in Gaza, ‘killed’ by criminal violence in Haiti, and the war in Ukraine, while some leaders remain mute on these matters.

“Our women and children are being slaughtered. Women and girls are being raped, killed through criminal violence in Haiti. And women and girls suffer in the war in Ukraine. Yet some of the most powerful voices in the world lay silently,” he said somberly to a silent gathering.

“I make that point knowing full well that many arrows may be pointed, but knowing full well that I stand on the ground of truth. There cannot be much more hypocrisy in the world.” the president further added while zeroing in on the current crisis in Gaza.

According to several international news agencies, an armed conflict between Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups and Israeli military forces began on October 7, 2023.

Since then thousands have been killed and displaced, among these are women and young children.

Just, last week, the United Nations General Assembly voted in favour of a resolution for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas. Guyana voted in favour of this resolution.

“Many leaders across the world. Many, many leaders, many powerful voices across the world live silently…there is absolutely no justification for terrorism and what it brings to society. There is absolutely no definition for terrorism, no defence.”

He noted that there is no space globally for anyone to be considered a leader who presides over the suffering of men, women, and children.

“The system is failing us and if we don’t recognise the system is failing us, then we are in a serious problem.”

The Head-of State also spoke of the ongoing crisis in Haiti, where there are reports of women and children being killed, raped and displaced during unrest in the country.

“At a bare minimum, why can’t this world collectively call for a ceasefire? Why can’t we collectively call for a ceasefire?” the president questioned.

He stressed that there is no defence or justification for terrorism.

Further highlighting what he believes to be ‘hypocrisy’, the president said “They [leaders] lie silent when they are harmed in Haiti and I am happy that they are loud about the suffering in Ukraine as we all should be.”

But he added: “There cannot be much more hypocrisy in the world.”