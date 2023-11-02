Over $1B awarded for rehabilitating miscellaneous roads in Region Two

THE Pomeroon-Supenaam region is poised for further development following the allocation of $1.047B for miscellaneous road projects.

The awarding ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council where contractors from the region gathered.

The project involves the restoration of 33 roads that cover a distance of 11.563 km, with a total cost of GY$1,047,099,025.

The projects typically range in duration from 1.5 to six months. The construction of the roads will involve either asphaltic concrete or rigid pavement. The Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) will provide benefits to the following areas: Charity/Ursara, Evergreen/Paradise, and Good Hope/Pomona.

During his address to the contractors, Minister within the Public Works Ministry Deodat Indar, stressed the significance of producing work of exceptional quality.

He noted that the projects were awarded through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) with the goal of enhancing the lives of residents in different communities. Indar said that the Ministry of Public works has rolled out a massive road programme in various regions and Region Two was not excluded in that programme.

Minister Indar urged contractors to adhere to project specifications and called on NDC officials to oversee and monitor the same. He strongly encouraged contractors to initiate the mobilisation of raw materials and took the opportunity to extend congratulations to them.

Contractors were urged by Vladim Persaud, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, to finish the works within the designated timeframe. He informed the contractors that the Ministry has commenced the procurement of crusher run in significant volumes. Additionally, he assured them that if there is a need for crusher run on the Essequibo Coast, the Ministry can readily supply it at designated stockpile locations. Persaud stated that there exists a number of asphaltic supplies in the region. The Ministry has the capacity to reimburse the supplier for the raw materials on behalf of the contractors, with the amount being later deducted from their payments. Contractors will receive a mobilisation advance to initiate their work.

Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva has mentioned that Region Two is currently experiencing a massive transformation, and the construction of the road will further facilitate the development of the region’s infrastructure. De Silva stated that more than 200 roads have already been constructed, and she expressed satisfaction regarding the additional roads. The contracts were signed in the presence of Permanent Secretary Vladim Persaud and Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madhanlall Ramraj, along with regional officials.