Guyana, Barbados look forward to deepening trade and agricultural ties
President Dr. Irfaan Ali takes a toast with Non-Resident High Commissioner of Barbados, David Comissiong after accepting his Letters of Credence
PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali welcomed the Non-Resident High Commissioner of Barbados, David Comissiong, and accepted his Letters of Credence in a formal ceremony on Wednesday.
In a brief address following the accreditation, President Ali expressed his anticipation of strengthening the bilateral ties already established with Barbados.

He emphasised the commitment of Guyana to collaborate with Barbados across various sectors, including agriculture, trade and commerce, and housing, among other areas.
President Ali remarked, “We look forward to building on the foundation of co-operation we have with Barbados. Our nations share common goals and interests, and we will continue to work together to enhance our relationship in these crucial areas.”

In response, the new Non-Resident High Commissioner, David Comissiong, conveyed his dedication to furthering co-operation among CARICOM nations.
He recognised the importance of collaboration and affirmed his commitment to advancing the partnership between the Caribbean Community member states.

The ceremony marked a significant step in reinforcing diplomatic relations and fostering collaboration between Guyana and Barbados, underscoring the shared goals of the two nations within the CARICOM community.

