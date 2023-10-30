President Ali unveils major development projects for Malali Village

-new school, water-distribution system among plans

– 77 solar panels handed over to residents



LIFE for residents of Malali Village in Region 10 will soon get better as plans for the commencement of several development projects were announced by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during a visit on Sunday.

The projects include the construction of a new primary school to replace the current structure which floods due to its close proximity to the riverbank. According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), an elevated area has been identified for the new school, and a team of engineers has started consultations with the village on the design for the building. The village is located along the Demerara River.

The community’s recreational facility will also be upgraded, a new doctors’ quarters will be constructed, and a new water-distribution system will be drilled to ensure a sustainable water supply.

The DPI said that President Ali during his engagement with residents stated that the government will be supporting the development of 10 acres of land for agriculture through the Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP).

“We are going to work with you in opening up 10 acres of land to do pineapple, coconut and citrus… The only requirement of this project is that 35 per cent of those who are part of this project must be women and young people,” he told the residents.

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) has already committed to providing the plants to cultivate two acres of the land set aside for coconuts.

President Ali also stated that approval will be given for a quarry project in the village, which will create many opportunities for residents. This project was requested by the Village Council, the DPI said.

As part of the agreement 50 per cent of the production of the quarry will be sold to the government for projects at a fixed price.

“Because of the investment in the new road… we have more than three companies wanting to operate quarries in this community,” President Ali added.

Plans are also on stream to construct a wharf in Linden to facilitate the movement of goods and services from the riverine village.

The president said these are the type of initiatives that will add value to what the government is doing.

“We are building a stronger future, a more prosperous future for the people of this country,” he underscored.

Malali, with a population of just about 250, has thus far benefitted from a total investment of $154 million in just three years.

“We have spent $616,000 on each one of you… and If you look at the 68 households here, we have spent $2.3 million per household in the last three years,” President Ali was quoted by the DPI as saying.

Under the $3 billion commitment for hinterland development made during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference last year, Malali received $15 million to finance economic projects, including shade house and sawmill initiatives.

The village also received an additional $15 million this year from carbon-credit funds for projects.

Meanwhile, during the president’s visit 77 solar panels were distributed to the village under the government’s ‘30,000 solar home systems’ project.

The president was accompanied by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghil; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.