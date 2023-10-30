President Ali announces cutting-edge hydroponics farm, world-class glamping facility for Region Two

IN keeping with the government’s commitment to developing Essequibo into an economic hub, the region will soon see two groundbreaking projects being rolled out: a hydroponic farm and a world-class glamping and eco facility which will focus on empowering youth, women, and local entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the launch of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual Agro and Trade Expo, President Dr Irfaan Ali outlined the ambitious projects which are expected to catalyse economic development and job creation in the region.

The cornerstone of these projects is an Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP) that will receive investments exceeding $200 million.

Central to this initiative is the establishment of a cutting-edge hydroponic facility in Essequibo which is envisioned to be of a world-class one and one that will empower 100 young individuals from the region to become business owners and pioneers in hydroponics.

Hydroponics is a soilless cultivation method, considered by many as the future of agriculture due to its efficiency, sustainability, and ability to maximise crop yields.

This project will boost agricultural productivity, introduce modern farming techniques, and provide a platform for young entrepreneurs to thrive.

AIEP is expected to be rolled out in Linden, Region 10 and in Region Five also.

In this innovative approach, the president said Guyana wants to have 50 per cent of the new farms owned by youths and women by 2030.

The project is funded by ExxonMobil under its Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) and is a part of the government’s efforts to reduce the regional food import bill by 25 by 2025.

There are 15 herbs currently being cultivated at a hydroponics farm operated by the National Agricultural and Extension Institute (NAREI) at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. The crops being cultivated are mustard, basil, chai, thyme, and local and foreign varieties of pak choi.

Meanwhile, President Ali announced a second groundbreaking venture which will focus on the development of a “world-class glamping facility” integrated with an eco-facility and wellness centre.

This groundbreaking venture goes beyond conventional tourism offerings. It will blend the concept of glamour and camping, creating a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the rich natural beauty of Essequibo in comfort and style.

The glamping facility will provide a distinctive fusion of luxury and outdoor adventure. It will be complemented by an integrated eco facility and a wellness centre, catering to the health and well-being needs of guests. As a result, this initiative is not only expected to invigorate tourism in Essequibo, but also create a platform for eco-conscious travellers seeking relaxation, adventure, and serenity.

President Ali pointed out that these economic projects in Essequibo are not only aimed at generating employment but also at creating high-value and skill-based job opportunities, significantly contributing to the region’s prosperity.

“Together, we are on a journey of building a strong and resilient Guyana. A Guyana in which all prosperity must go and contribute to the regional prosperity of CARICOM. A Guyana, in which all of our neighbours – Brazil, Venezuela, and Suriname – must feel our love.

“Our neighbours also understand the depth of our love and you must also understand our commitment to our country, all its people, and all its land and water,” the Head of State said.