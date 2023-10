PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has accepted the Letters of Credence from Dr. Amit Shivkumar Telang, accrediting him as India’s new High Commissioner to Guyana.

In a brief statement, President Ali told the new High Commissioner that he is looking forward to building on the fruitful relations the two countries already share.

Dr. Telang replaces Dr. KJ Srinivasa, whose term came to an end in August.